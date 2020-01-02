Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Lutheran Church
3215 Douglas Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Lynne Marie Mathias


1956 - 2019
Lynne Marie Mathias

Lynne Marie Mathias, 63, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania OH

She was born Lynne Marie Morgan on October 10, 1956 in Toledo Ohio. Lynne graduated from Whitmer High School class of 1974. After graduating from Owens Tech she was employed as a registered nurse for 30 years.

She is survived by husband, Mark Mathias; sister, Lisa Morgan-Connin (James); son, Edward M. Hobbs III; daughter, Mandy Busenbark, and grandchildren, Javin, Gwen, Violet and Vivian. She was preceded in death by parents, Doyle James Morgan and Frances Lillian Morgan.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at Ansberg West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave, Toledo Ohio 43613 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4th at Memorial Lutheran Church, 3215 Douglas Rd. Toledo, Ohio beginning at 11:00 am. Those planning on expression of sympathy may give to the Memorial Lutheran Church Building Restoration Fund. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
