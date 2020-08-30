Lynne S. Hilliard
Lynne S. Hilliard (nee Saxton) passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.
She was the beloved wife of William L. Hilliard; devoted mother of Laura L. (Brad) Walden, Ellen S. Buell and Marjorie S. (Chad) Dewald; sister of Lucia S. (John) Scouten; grandmother of Billy (Kira) Buell, Elizabeth and Paul Walden, Jack, Lillian and Lucy Dewald.
A celebration of life service will be held in Christ Church Glendale at a future date once COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
, or the Squam Lakes Association.