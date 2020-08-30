1/1
Lynne S. Hilliard
Lynne S. Hilliard

Lynne S. Hilliard (nee Saxton) passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was the beloved wife of William L. Hilliard; devoted mother of Laura L. (Brad) Walden, Ellen S. Buell and Marjorie S. (Chad) Dewald; sister of Lucia S. (John) Scouten; grandmother of Billy (Kira) Buell, Elizabeth and Paul Walden, Jack, Lillian and Lucy Dewald.

A celebration of life service will be held in Christ Church Glendale at a future date once COVID restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, or the Squam Lakes Association.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 26, 2020
We are so grateful for Lynne's friendship through the years. The Barwell family sends love to all of the HIlliards.
Mary and Mike Barwell (Pete, John, Matt and Liz)
Mary Barwell
Friend
August 25, 2020
Chad and Marge,

We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your wonderful friendship with Nicki and Tony.

Paul and Libbie

Paul Cashen
Friend
August 25, 2020
Laura and Brad, I’m so very sorry for your loss. God bless you and your family. Prayers and hugs,
Dotty Green
Dotty Green
Acquaintance
