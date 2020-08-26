Lynne WindsorMay 10, 1952 - August 10, 2020Lynne Kathleen Windsor, of Toledo, OH passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. Lynne was born on May 10th, 1952 in Toledo to Donald B. and Lola Louise (Boudreaux) Allan, who both preceeded her in death.Lynne was a 1970 graduate of Roy C. Start High School in Toledo, OH where she was a member of the marching band, playing clarinet. After high school, Lynne joined the Air National Guard and worked with the medical unit attached to the 180th Fighter unit out of Toledo Express Airport for 12 years. Lynne went on to receive her Associates in Nursing from Owens Community College in the early 1980s and worked as an RN at St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, leaving the hospital to focus on raising her family in the mid 1980s.Lynne was married to her loving husband, Jeff, in August of 1978 and they had 3 children together (Elizabeth, Andrew, and Jennifer). She and Jeff played music together in the Maumee Community Band, and the Monroe Community College Band. She also played in a clarinet choir, enjoyed camping with her husband and friends, and spending time with her grandchildren.Lynne is survived by her husband, Jeff; children, Elizabeth (Rebecca), Andrew (Melissa), and Jennifer (Justin); brother, Paul (Barb) Allan; her 5 grandchildren, Aiden, Brooklyn, Harper, Avery, and Paul Jeffrey; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of Lynne's life has been scheduled for Saturday, August 29th, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. across the street from 633 Miami Manor in Maumee, OH. Go through the gate and follow the drive down to the Maumee River.