Lynnet M. ReevesLynnet M. Reeves, 68, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born on November 18, 1951, in Perrysburg, Ohio, to Robert and Gwen Wolfram. Lynnet was a 1969 graduate of Springfield High School and worked various jobs over the years including, Chez Vin Restaurant and the Northwood V.F.W. 2984. She loved to hang out with her friends at the Last Chance Saloon and watching her son play pool. Lynnet loved to have fun and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed watching true crime stories and working puzzle books. Lynnet loved to cook and was known for her famous cheese balls. She will be dearly missed.Lynnet is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jimmy Reeves; son, Bill Owens; granddaughter, Bryanna; 3 great-grandchildren; mothers, Gwen Warnke and Ruth Wolfram; siblings, Mike Wolfram, Robin (Jim) Witzel, Dan (Faith) Wolfram, Karen (Rodney) Bailey, and Sam (Doreen) Laas. She was preceded in death by her father; son, Brent Reeves; brother, Doug Laas and sister, Judy Prater.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, OH 43616 on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice.