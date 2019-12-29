Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casper's Catholic Church
1205 N. Shoop Ave
Wauseon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynnette Keil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynnette M. (Toth) Keil


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynnette M. (Toth) Keil Obituary
Lynnette M. (Toth) Keil

Lynnette M. (Toth) Keil, age 76, of Delta, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Lynn was born in Toledo on June 27, 1943, to the late Andrew F. & Dorthy (Cole) Toth. She married Thomas Keil on April 27, 1963, and together they raised five beautiful children. Lynn was a devoted wife and mom. Her life was always about others. She loved all holidays, but especially Christmas, and her family was blessed to celebrate her last Christmas with her. She was an excellent seamstress and baker who shared her talents with others.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 56 years, Thomas; children, David (Sheri) Keil; Daniel (Brenda) Keil; Diane (Gregg) Hipp; Don (Amy) Keil; Darren Keil; 13 grandchildren and sisters, Cindy Laws and Pam Toth. She was preceded in death by her stillborn son, Dennis, and brother Andy (Putsy) Toth.

Friends and family will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta, on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. Rosary services will be held at 7:30 P.M. Monday evening. Funeral services will be held at St. Casper's Catholic Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Casper's Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice or the Sisters of Saint Francis. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynnette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -