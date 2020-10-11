Lyola B."Lee" Mooney
Lyola "Lee" B. Mooney, 83, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1935 in Toledo, OH to George H. and Bernice M. (McClure) Fallis. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School. Lee worked for the Toledo Museum of Art in administration for several years. Upon retirement, she followed her passion of writing. Lee enjoyed sending cards of encouragement to family and friends. She loved walking in the woods, listening to the birds and taking in the beauty of flowers and nature.
Lee is survived by her daughter, Kristi (Chuck) Webb; and son, Jeff (Robina) Grunden; grandchildren, Destiney, Shana, Kaitlin, Lindsey, Heather and Hannah; great grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Harmoni, Madilynn, and Theodore.
There will be a private visitation at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Wednesday, October 14. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please leave a condolence message and view Lee's video tribute at CoyleFuneralHome.com
