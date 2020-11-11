Sister M Antoinette Cosentino OSU
Sister M. Antoinette Cosentino, OSU, 103, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ursuline Center.
Sister Antoinette was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (Calo) Cosentino of Berlin Heights, Ohio. She entered the Ursuline Convent in 1937 and made her final profession of vows in 1942. Sister Antoinette attended Berlin Heights High School, Berlin Heights, Ohio, and earned Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Mary Manse College.
Sister Antoinette taught at St. Angela Hall, St. Thomas, Good Shepherd, St. John, St. Agnes, and Rosary Cathedral schools in Toledo; St. Rose in Perrysburg; St. Gerard in Lima; Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids, Ohio; and St. Mary's School in Tiffin. Sister Antoinette served as principal at St. Gerard, Lima after having taught for more than 45 years. Sister Antoinette became the Director for Religious Education at St. Bernard in New Washington, Ohio, and at St. Jude in DeWitt, Michigan. She then served as a part-time teacher in the Religious Education classes at St. Charles Parish in Toledo, and a teachers' aide at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Toledo. Sister Antoinette tutored individuals at St. Ursula Academy Convent and served as the Sacristan for the Ursuline Center until her health would no longer permit her to do so.
Sister Antoinette was preceded in death by her parents and three of her siblings: twin sisters, Sister Mary Jane Cosentino, OSU and Catherine Cicconetti, and Vincent Cosentino. She is survived by her sister, Theresa Enciso of Phoenix and brother, Joseph Cosentino, Jr. of Tuscan; cousins in Ohio and New Jersey, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews totaling approximately 50, as well as her Sisters and Associates in the Ursuline Community.
A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020, from noon – 2 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH, with social distancing and masks required. Interment will be private. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Ursuline Convent, 4045 Indian Road, Toledo, OH 43606.
