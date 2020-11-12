(News story) Sister M. Antoinette Cosentino, an educator for much of the 20th century who worked with children into the 21st and who was drawn to religious life from an early age, died Sunday at the Ursuline Center. She was 103.
Already in declining health, she had coronavirus for about two weeks, relatives said.
Sister Antoinette was the oldest in her religious community, said Michelle Scazzero of the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo.
A 100th birthday celebration in June, 2017 drew about 75 friends and relatives.
"I never dreamed I would be 99. My friends keep me going with their prayers," Sister Antoinette said beforehand.
The menu included spaghetti and meatballs, said niece Pam Ewald. Cake and ice cream followed.
Sister didn't like surprises, so she was told of the party plans.
"She was thrilled to see everybody. She kept saying, 'I can't believe this!'" Mrs. Ewald said.
Sister Antoinette retired in 2006 as a teacher's aide at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in South Toledo. Until age 99, she would give communion to residents of Woodlands at Sunset House. About six years ago, she recruited Sophia Lloyd, an Ursuline associate, to drive her across the street, from the Ursuline Convent to Sunset House.
They became close friends.
"I would take my lunch break to support her ministry. My ministry allowed her to share the Eucharist with so many people," Mrs. Lloyd said. "She lived with grace and knew she was on God's time and was going to honor her vows a religious woman, whether in active ministry or prayer ministry."
Sister Toni, as many called her, could be peppery.
"She wasn't necessarily this quiet, pious nun at 103," Mrs. Lloyd said. In recent years, the two friends took outdoor strolls, Sister Toni in her wheelchair, past the same landscape, the same foliage.
"Every time, she would say, 'Isn't that such a beautiful flower? Isn't that such a beautiful tree?'" Mrs. Lloyd said. "She could see it as if it were the first time. It was an openness to God's beauty and God's love."
She was born June 15, 1917, to Rose and Joseph Cosentino of Berlin Heights, Ohio, the oldest of what would be six children.
"She said she always knew she wanted to be a sister, and she never deviated from it," said Meredith Cosentino, a niece-in-law, married to Sister Antoinette's nephew Rod. "She felt it even very young. It was her calling."
She went to Berlin Heights High School, then obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from the former Mary Manse College in Toledo. She entered the convent in 1937 and made her final profession of vows in 1942.
Her sister Mary Jane became an Ursuline sister as well, but after having begun teaching in public schools. Sister Mary Jane, who taught science at St. Ursula Academy for 40 years, died at age 95 on Dec. 31, 2013.
Sister Antoinette taught grade schoolers in Toledo, including at St. Angela Hall and the parish schools of St. Thomas, Good Shepherd, St. John, St. Agnes, and Rosary Cathedral; in Perrysburg at St. Rose; in Lima, Ohio, at St. Gerard, where she also became principal; at Nazareth Hall near Grand Rapids, Ohio, and St. Mary in Tiffin.
She was director of religious education at St. Bernard, New Washington, Ohio, and St. Jude, DeWitt, Mich. She later taught religious education at St. Charles Borromeo parish in South Toledo. At the Ursuline Center, while her health allowed, she was a sacristan.
"Whether it was as sacristan or administering communion or as a teacher or as a principal, Sister was committed to being of service," Mrs. Lloyd said.
For a 2015 series of Blade articles about Catholic sisters, Sister Antoinette, then 98, spoke of changes in religious life through the years.
"We still teach, just not in the classroom. We had to let go of our classrooms," Sister Antoinette said. She smiled as she spoke of the future: "We are here to show that God is really with us all the time. We just have to keep on hoping, keep on praying, and keep on holding God's hands."
Surviving are her sister, Theresa Enciso, and brother, Joseph Cosentino, Jr.
A walk-through visitation, with social distancing and masks required, is scheduled from noon-2 p.m. Thursday at Coyle Funeral Home. A memorial celebration will be held later.
Tributes are suggested to the Ursuline Convent.
