Sister M. Cletus Rymer



1928--2019



Sister M. Cletus Rymer died at Rosary care Center in Sylvania, Ohio on May 16, 2019. The daughter of John and Pelagia Rymer came to the convent from All Saints Parish, Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1943. She made her first profession of vows in 1948 and her final vows in 1951.



Sister Cletus spent 66 years in religious life serving the People of God in a variety of ministries. She received her B.A. in Education from Mary Manse College in Toledo. After 40 years as an elementary school teacher in Ohio, Michigan and Minnesota, she began a ministry in health care serving as a Sister Visitor, caregiver, a patient relations counselor and a spiritual care coordinator at Holy Cross Hospital in Detroit. After serving in these ministries, Sister Cletus returned to the Motherhouse in Sylvania where she continued her volunteer ministry on behalf of the Sisters and residents of Rosary Care Center where she resided. Out of her kindness and compassion, she tended the laundry of more than 25 of the Sisters and residents. She spent much of her time visiting especially those who rarely had a visitor. One of her great pleasures was going out to eat and she frequently enjoyed lunch or dinner with her dear friend Sister Verona at the Lourdes University Grille.



Sister Cletus was a wonderful, loyal friend to many people. Wherever she ministered, she made new friends who became lifelong members of her circle of care. She made weekly phone calls to the important people in her life and never missed a birthday card on their special day. She quietly went about her day, never drawing attention to herself while also caring for those around her. Sister Cletus will be dearly missed by her family, her Sisters in Community and her many friends.



There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Cletus in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday May 21, followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday May 22 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the funeral liturgy at 4:30 p.m. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.



Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019