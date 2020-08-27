1/1
M. Dawn Nolte
M. Dawn Nolte

M. Dawn Nolte, 90, of Genoa, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Genoa Retirement Village. She was born to William F. and Irma (Kelly) Nolte in Genoa. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Betty, Robert, and Marilyn.

She is survived by nephews, Richard and William; great nephew, Nathan and special friends, Cindy and Janice.

Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Margaret Mills 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 28, 2020, at Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa with visitation prior from 10:00 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, Genoa. Special thanks to Genoa Care Center for their attentiveness and safe keeping and Gabby of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Irma Nolte Scholarship Fund, c/o Genoa Area Schools Scholarship Committee. Mail to Carly Crabb, Genoa Bank, 801 Main St., Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Clay Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
501 West Street
Genoa, OH 43430
(419) 855-4010
