Sister M. Dominica Niedbala, OSF



Sister M. Dominica Niedbala died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio on June 6, 2019. The daughter of Anthony and Magdalene Niedbala came to the convent from St. Ladislaus Parish, Hamtramck, Michigan in 1939. She made her first vows in 1942 and her final vows in 1945.



Sister Dominica spent almost 77 years in religious life serving the People of God in a variety of ministries related to her primary profession as a nurse.



She obtained her nursing diploma from Providence School of Nursing in Sandusky, Ohio, her BSN from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, Texas, and a M.S. and ED. Degree in Public Health Education from the University of Toledo. She served as the director or supervisor of nursing in several hospitals in Ohio, Texas, Michigan and Nebraska. She served as the first DON at Rosary Care Center. She was an instructor of nursing at colleges in Ohio and Arkansas. In her later years, Sister Dominica worked in home health, as a parish nurse, a patient visitor, and as a volunteer at a retirement community near Dayton, Ohio.



When Sister Dominica "retired" to the Motherhouse in Sylvania in 2004, she shared her love of sewing and quilting with the Sisters and considered every stitch as a prayer for the Sisters and the families and friends she had the privilege of working with over the years. Sister spent the last few years at Rosary Care Center where she enjoyed the many activities there as well as her many walks and visits with her dear friend, Sister Helen Frances. She will be dearly missed by the Sisters, her brothers, Ted and Joseph Niedbala, and her many nieces and nephews.



There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Dominica in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 14, 2019, followed by visitation until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday, June 15, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM until the funeral liturgy at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.



Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





