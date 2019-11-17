|
M. Florence Gibson
M. Florence Gibson (Larson) passed away November 13, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born March 17, 1923 to Emma and Otto Larson of Milan, MN and grew up on the family farm. She attended St. Olaf's College in Northfield, MN (she was the "Real Stuff") and went on to Northwestern Hospital School of Nursing. After serving as a cadet in the Army Nurse Corps during World War II and receiving her RN, she worked at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, MI, The Toledo Hospital, and had many private duty assignments.
She married Robert W. Gibson in 1949 and they moved to Toledo OH where he practiced law until his death in 1989.
Along with her 50 plus year nursing career, she was active in several garden clubs, bridge clubs and was a charter member of the Toledo Bar Association Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters, Verna and Charlotte who both also lived well into their nineties (hearty stock these Norwegians); and daughters-in-law, Flora and Beth. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Athena) of Ridgewood, NJ, James (Lynnette Spear) of Seattle, WA and Thomas (Sharon) of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Robert (Melissa), Hjordis, Eric (Emily) and Alex and great-grandchild, Robert.
Florence donated her remains to The University of Toledo College of Medicine. There will be a celebration of life scheduled at a later date.
Florence's family would like to express their gratitude to the residents and staff at both Alexis Gardens and Kingston Residence of Sylvania as well as the staff and volunteers at Promedica Ebeid Hospice for helping to make Mom's life just a little better.
