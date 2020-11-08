M. June Remley
M. June Remley, 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her Sylvania Township home. She was born February 18, 1923, in Lancaster Township, Pennsylvania, to Jay Melvin and Roseanna Coble.
In 1948, she married the love of her life, Dr. Stuart K. Remley, supporting him in his studies throughout medical school and working at his side when he started his first practice in Glen Rock, Pa. In 1962, they moved to Baltimore, Maryland, where June became a homemaker and mother of two. In 1967, they relocated to Toledo, Ohio. After Stuart stopped working in 1990, they enjoyed a long, quiet retirement.
June's dedication to family began in childhood, as the third of five children. She was devoted to her son, daughter and grandchildren. She tirelessly cared for her husband through a long illness, first at home and then at Lake Park Comfort Care Center where she spent hours every day until his death in 2011.
The family thanks the nurses and aides of ProMedica Hospice and Friends of the Family Home Health Care for making her greatest wish possible – to live out her life at home.
She is survived by her son, Stuart Eric (Staci); grandsons, Eric David and Jason Stuart; daughter, June Maria; sister, Gloria Knaub; and sister-in-law, Glenna Steinruck. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, https://giving.promedica.org/hospice
