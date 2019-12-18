|
Sister M. Luke Wodarski 1949-2019
Sister M. Luke Wodarski died at home on December 15, 2019. The daughter of Frank and Sophie Wodarski entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania, Ohio from St. Hyacinth Parish in Toledo, Ohio in 1963. She professed her first vows in 1970 and final vows in 1975.
In preparation for her Golden Jubilee in religious life in 2020, Sister Luke recently wrote about her life and ministry. She taught in elementary and junior high schools in Ohio and Minnesota over a 14 year period. She loved children but found it difficult to discipline them. She found her niche in health care and studied pharmacy at The University of Toledo where she graduated with a degree in pharmacy in 1989. She was employed by Westhaven/Omnicare Pharmacy for 21 years until her retirement in 2011. Her final ministry was prayer ministry where she prayed for each Sister and others daily.
Those who knew Sister Luke will remember her for her unique sense of humor. She said she loved people and loved to laugh, mainly at herself. She loved to read and do puzzles and listen to all kinds of music. She loved anything by Andrew Lloyd Weber and saw the Phantom of the Opera seven times. She knew all the songs and most of the dialogue.
In her recent reflection on her 50 years in religious life, Sister Luke wrote,
"Everything happens as it's supposed to. There are no 'accidents' in life and someday we'll have all our questions answered. We just need to have faith in the meantime. (I am) grateful to be part of this blessed Community of Franciscans for the past 50 years."
Sister Luke will be dearly missed by her Sisters in Community and her family, brothers, John (Joan) and James Wordarski, and sister, Mary Rowe. She was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Wawrzyniak, and brothers, Don, Ron, Frank and Eugene Wodarski.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Luke in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, December 20, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 4:00 p.m. Internment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.
Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019