Sister M. Nathaniel Eisel, OSF1938 - 2020Sister M. Nathaniel Eisel, died on July 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas, in the presence of three of her Sisters in community. The daughter of Edwin and Maxine Eisel entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania in 1954 from Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Toledo, Ohio. She made her first profession of vows in the religious congregation in 1958 and her final profession in 1961.During her 62 years in religious life, Sister Nathaniel served the people of God in a variety of ministries. After a brief stint at teaching, Sister was prepared to work in Food Service and Housekeeping and served in hospitals in Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Arizona and Louisiana. She also was maintenance supervisor for the Sisters in Sylvania and worked in Warehouse and Materials Management in hospitals in Texas. She was currently serving as Facilities Coordinator for St. Mary's Catholic Church, in Brenham, Texas where she has worked for the past 11 years. The people at St. Mary's will miss Sister Nathaniel coming and going on her Moped as she worked to keep things in order at the parish.For those who knew her best, Sister Nathaniel was a loyal and loving friend who loved religious life, loved her ministry in Texas, and influenced others by her joyful spirit as she went about spreading the Gospel. In 1986, she participated in a Franciscan Pilgrimage in Assisi, Italy where she experienced such peace, healing and perfect joy that those who saw her after that experience could feel what a special grace that pilgrimage was to her. Sister Nathaniel's dry sense of humor and wit captured the hearts of many. She shared a great care for people and always reached out to help to those in need. She will be greatly missed by her dear friend, Sister Kathleen Skog, and the Sisters in her community as well as by her family and friends.Due to the coronavirus precautions, the Mass of Resurrection at Queen of Peace Chapel on the Motherhouse grounds of the Sisters of St. Francis will be private, for the Sylvania Franciscan Sisters only on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio. Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.