|
|
Sister M. Philothea Chirpich, OSF
1925-2019
Sister M. Philothea Chirpich died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, on August 6, 2019. The daughter of Thomas and Mary Chirpich came to the convent from St. Casimir Parish, Wells, Minnesota in 1944. She professed her first vows in 1946 and final vows in 1949.
Sister Philothea was an educator and a learner for most of her 73 years in religious life. She taught in schools in Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Texas.
She taught in elementary schools for 30 years and did remedial work, served as a library aide, tutor, secretary, volunteer, member of the House of Prayer and Religious Education Coordinator during her long and varied ministry work. She and her sister, Sister Digna, are remembered fondly by the teachers and students at the former Sylvania Franciscan Academy where they served as tutors from 2006-2011. Sister Philothea spent the last ten years of her life in prayer ministry at Rosary Care Center.
Sister Philothea was well prepared for her ministries having received a B.A. in Education and Social Science from the former Mary Manse College, in Toledo, Ohio and a M.A. in Education from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. She also had a diploma in Religious Studies from the College of St. Theresa in Winona, Minnesota and Certificates in Catechetics from the Diocese of Toledo.
Sister Philothea dearly missed her sister, Sister Digna, who died in January of 2013. They were always seen together when they returned to the Motherhouse and shared their love of helping others by tutoring as well as generously visiting the other residents at Rosary Care Center. They spent many hours in the Chapel praying for the needs of the community, the church and the world. They are dearly missed by the Sisters and many friends and family members.
There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Philothea in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6:00PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019, followed by visitation until 8:00PM. Visitation will continue on Monday, August 12, 2019, beginning at 9:00AM until the funeral at 4:30PM. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.
Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019