Sister M. Rose de Lima Kott, OSFSister M. Rose de Lima Kott died on July 19, 2020, at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio, after almost 78 years in religious life as a Sister of St. Francis.The daughter of Joseph and Rose Kott entered the convent from Nativity Parish in Toledo, Ohio, in 1936, just 20 years after its founding by Mother M. Adelaide and a group of Sisters from Rochester, Minnesota. Sister Rose made her first vows in 1942 and her final profession in 1945.Sister Rose wanted to be a teacher and earned a B.A. and B.S.E degree from the former Mary Manse College in Toledo, Ohio and a M. A. degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. She spent 42 years teaching in elementary schools in Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio. After teaching young students for so many years she became a librarian and AV coordinator and a few years later transitioned to the Motherhouse of the Sisters where she was the switchboard assistant/coordinator for 14 years. Sister Rose then moved into retirement at Rosary Care Center where she took up the Third Age Ministry of prayer which she continued until her dying day.Reflecting on her long life in the convent one can only marvel at all that she lived through as she grew along with the community and had the joy of celebrating the Centennial Year of the Sisters in 2016. She celebrated her 99th birthday in May and was the oldest member of the community. It is remarkable to think about the many changes she weathered in religious life, the classroom, the Catholic Church, the United States and the world. She reminded us of how flexible and resilient members of her generation were and called us to be faithful witnesses in our own remarkable times.Due to the coronavirus precautions, services will be private on July 25, 2020, for the Sylvania Franciscan Sisters only. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio. Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.