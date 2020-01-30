The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel
Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel
Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for M. Rudzki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister M. Vianney Rudzki OSF


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister M. Vianney Rudzki OSF Obituary
Sister M. Vianney Rudzki, OSF

1925-2020

Sister M. Vianney Rudzki died at Rosary Care Center in Sylvania, Ohio on January 28, 2020. The daughter of Paul and Cecilia Rudzki entered the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania from St. Cunegunda Parish, Detroit, Michigan, in 1941. Sister Vianney followed her sister, Sister Paulette to the convent after eighth grade. She professed her first vows in 1945 and her final vows in 1949 and would have celebrated her 75th anniversary in religious life in 2020.

Sister Vianney had a BSE and a MA degree in education from the University of Detroit. She taught mostly primary grades for almost 60 years. She taught in schools in Ohio, Minnesota, Michigan and Maryland. Her favorite grade was kindergarten and the students adored her joyful energy and loved that she was tiny, lively and quick enough to keep up with them. In 1989 she began serving in what would become her last ministry in education at All Saints Catholic School in Rossford, Ohio. She was the primary school librarian and delighted in telling the children stories and making hundreds of bookmarks for the whole school. The people in Rossford still fondly asked about her even after she had retired to Rosary Care Center.

Sister Vianney and her sister, Sister Paulette were often mistaken for twins because they looked and dressed alike but were one year, six months and 22 days apart. Sister Vianney was involved in education her whole life and Sister Paulette worked in the Sylvania Franciscan's sponsored hospitals. They did not live in the same convent until they retired to Rosary Care Center where they were seen helping the other residents until they needed help themselves. Sister Paulette died in March of 2014.

There will be a Welcoming Service for Sister Vianney in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Francis at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, February 1, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Porta Coeli Cemetery on the campus of the Sisters. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis, Sylvania, Ohio.

Arrangements by Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Toledo, Ohio.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of M.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now