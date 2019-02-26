Mabel A. Cheek



Mabel A. Cheek, 97, of Clearwater, Florida died on February 22, 2019. She is survived by her son Michael C. Cheek and his companion Marsha Jordan; daughter, Dr. Kathleen Cheek-Milby and her husband James D. Milby; son in- law Michael S. Needler; grandchildren Julie Andersen, Allyson Perry, Lindsay Turner, Michael S. Needler Jr., James D. Milby Jr., Nicholas C. Milby and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Carroll W. Cheek, father and mother, Bert and Grace Smith; sisters, Ruby Smith, Esther Kunkleman, Martha Grizzell, brother, Gerald Smith and her cherished daughter, Susan Cheek Needler.



Mabel was born on December 8, 1921 in Fostoria, Ohio. She was raised on a farm where her father tilled the land, tended livestock and taught children at a one room school. She graduated from Fostoria High School and met her husband Carroll while attending Bowling Green State University. They were married 71 years until Carroll's death on May 30, 2013.



During the World War II, Mabel followed Carroll from base to base while he was training to be an Army Air Corps pilot. After training, Carroll served in England as a B-24 bomber pilot with the 392nd Bomb Group. He flew 33 missions over enemy territory.



After the war, Carroll commenced on a successful business career. His first venture was opening a restaurant. Mabel was always ready to help, baking pies at home and carefully delivering them through the side streets and alleys of Bowling Green Ohio. During this time, Carroll finished his undergraduate degree and obtained a master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Michigan. Their next endeavor was opening an accounting firm where Mabel worked part- time while raising three young children.



Through hard work they prospered. The Carroll and Mabel team expanded their business interests to include owning and operating banks, lumber yards, department stores and supermarkets throughout northwest Ohio.



In 1983, they moved to Clearwater, Florida. There Carroll opened additional supermarkets while they both energetically supported the community.



Mabel served on the PACT Board , the PAC Foundation Board and the Education Committee at Ruth Eckerd Hall.



They generously gave to many institutions including Bowling Green State University, Hanover College, Eckerd College, the Long Center and the Florida Aquarium . In partnership with the late visionary Bernie Powell, they gave to Morton Plant Hospital. Those gifts resulted in the establishment of the Cheek Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion and the Susan Cheek Needler Breast Cancer Center.



Mabel and Carroll were honored as Humanitarians of the Year by the Tampa Bay Research Institute; awarded the Morton Plant Hospital Golden Flame and as Mr. and Mrs. Clearwater by the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made In Memory of Mabel A. Cheek to: The First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St. Findlay, Ohio 45840 or Susan Cheek Needler Breast Cancer Center c/o Morton Plant Mease Foundation,1200 Druid Road S. Clearwater, FL. 33756 A public visitation will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, in Findlay Ohio on March 1, 2019 between 6pm-8pm. A private funeral and burial will be held for the family on a later date.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019