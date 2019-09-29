|
Mabel M. Lindhorst
Mabel Lindhorst, age 99, died in her home on September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Florence Munch; husband, Erick; sons, Jack and Kenneth; son in law, Phillip Meade Jr; and her siblings.
Mabel is survived by her son, Randy (Diana); daughter, Karen; daughter-in-law, Kay; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 10 great- great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Witzler- Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301) with funeral services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019