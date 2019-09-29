Home

Witzler Shank/Trilby Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 473-1301
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mabel M. Lindhorst

Mabel M. Lindhorst Obituary
Mabel M. Lindhorst

Mabel Lindhorst, age 99, died in her home on September 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Florence Munch; husband, Erick; sons, Jack and Kenneth; son in law, Phillip Meade Jr; and her siblings.

Mabel is survived by her son, Randy (Diana); daughter, Karen; daughter-in-law, Kay; 10 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 10 great- great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Witzler- Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301) with funeral services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
