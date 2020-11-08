Mabel T. Crandell



Mabel T. Crandell, age 95, died peacefully on October 31, 2020.



Mabel is survived by 5 children, Barbara (Paul) Streby, Linda (Jim) Borton, Jerry Crandell, Nancy (Mike) Crandell-Bellg and Michael (Deanna) Crandell. Mabel had 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard; and siblings, Thelma, Charles; and twin sister, Mildred.



Whether playing bridge, golfing, square dancing, bowling, an active member of the Sylvan Garden Club, serving lunches for Sylvania Rotary or her five children, she kept busy. She was also an avid seamstress and loved traveling here and abroad.



Mabel started work at Ransom & Randolf where she met her husband to be. She returned to work once her children were grown working in many of her husband's financial ventures. She then worked for Sofo Foods for 20+ years, retiring at the age of 84.



A private ceremony was held for the immediate family with an internment to be held later in 2021.



Family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Sylvania United Church of Christ or the charitable organization of your choice.





