|
|
Mable Edwards
Mable Kay Edwards, age 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 25, 2020. Mable was born May 6, 1928 in Speedwell, Tennessee to John Henry and Susan Malinda (Berry) Owens. She married Sherman Edwards, Jr. on December 26, 1946. As a teenager, Mable worked in the Shirt Factory in LaFollette, Tennessee, and then became a full-time homemaker after marriage. Three of their children were born in Tennessee and then they moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1952 so Dad could find work and then had three more children. She enjoyed raising vegetable/flower gardens, cooking/baking, sewing/embroidery and spending time with her family playing games, camping and traveling. Mable has been a Gold Star Mother since 1969 when her first-born son passed away at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Mable was a member of Davis Creek Baptist Church before coming north, and was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church in Temperance, Michigan for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, Mable was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman Edwards, Jr.; son, PVT Stephen Edwards; daughter, Patty (Edwards) Best; son-in-law, Marc Dalton; great granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Edwards; and brothers, Ferndee and Arnold Owens. She is survived by her children, Leroy (Sara) Edwards, Phyllis (John) Luard, Karen Dalton, Sherry (Paul, Jr.) Eishen; sisters, Edna Risner and Mildred Hamblin; sister-in-law, Lois Edwards; son-in-law, Ken Best; 13 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren (and one on the way).
Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Edwards Cemetery, Speedwell, Tennessee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, 6320 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan 48182 in Mable's memory.
To leave a special message for Mable's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020