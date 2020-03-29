Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mable Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mable Edwards


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mable Edwards Obituary
Mable Edwards

Mable Kay Edwards, age 91, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away March 25, 2020. Mable was born May 6, 1928 in Speedwell, Tennessee to John Henry and Susan Malinda (Berry) Owens. She married Sherman Edwards, Jr. on December 26, 1946. As a teenager, Mable worked in the Shirt Factory in LaFollette, Tennessee, and then became a full-time homemaker after marriage. Three of their children were born in Tennessee and then they moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1952 so Dad could find work and then had three more children. She enjoyed raising vegetable/flower gardens, cooking/baking, sewing/embroidery and spending time with her family playing games, camping and traveling. Mable has been a Gold Star Mother since 1969 when her first-born son passed away at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Mable was a member of Davis Creek Baptist Church before coming north, and was a member of Lewis Avenue Baptist Church in Temperance, Michigan for over 50 years.

In addition to her parents, Mable was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman Edwards, Jr.; son, PVT Stephen Edwards; daughter, Patty (Edwards) Best; son-in-law, Marc Dalton; great granddaughter, Emily Elizabeth Edwards; and brothers, Ferndee and Arnold Owens. She is survived by her children, Leroy (Sara) Edwards, Phyllis (John) Luard, Karen Dalton, Sherry (Paul, Jr.) Eishen; sisters, Edna Risner and Mildred Hamblin; sister-in-law, Lois Edwards; son-in-law, Ken Best; 13 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren (and one on the way).

Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place at Edwards Cemetery, Speedwell, Tennessee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, 6320 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Michigan 48182 in Mable's memory.

To leave a special message for Mable's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mable's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -