Mable M. SutphinMable M. Sutphin, 95, formerly of Walbridge, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Services, Wolf Creek Campus of Toledo. She was born in West Virginia on June 15, 1925 to Omer (Opal Smoot) Dunaway.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollie; daughter, Patricia Harrison; siblings, Phyllis Cooper and George Dunaway. Surviving are her children, Walter (Marcia) Stover, James (Cynthia) Stover, Debra (Doug) Phillips, Seven; grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren.Friends will be received on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) where the funeral service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at: