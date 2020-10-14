1/1
Mable M. Sutphin
1925 - 2020
Mable M. Sutphin

Mable M. Sutphin, 95, formerly of Walbridge, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at Genacross Lutheran Services, Wolf Creek Campus of Toledo. She was born in West Virginia on June 15, 1925 to Omer (Opal Smoot) Dunaway.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollie; daughter, Patricia Harrison; siblings, Phyllis Cooper and George Dunaway. Surviving are her children, Walter (Marcia) Stover, James (Cynthia) Stover, Debra (Doug) Phillips, Seven; grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4-8:00 p.m. in the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) where the funeral service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at:

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 13, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
