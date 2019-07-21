Madaline "Madge" D. Ausmus



Madaline "Madge" D. Ausmus, 90, of Erie, Michigan, died Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born March 28, 1929, in Erie, Michigan, she was the daughter of Ross and Hattie (Stock) Burgard. She married Homer E. Ausmus on January 21, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 11, 1999. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie, MI, where she was active in the food closet. Madge was a prayer warrior for all her family and friends.



Surviving are her loving children, Conrad (Joan) Ausmus, Cindy (Jim) West, Ross (Janet) Ausmus and Annette (Tom) Burger; sisters, Sr. Mary Ross and Sr. Mary Kent, SND, Susan (Robert) Darmofal and sister-in-law, Beverly Burgard; brothers, Daniel (Mary Ann) David (Marilyn), and Dale Burgard; 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Martin Burgard and sisters, Sr. Mary Dale, Sr. Mary Marc, SND and Flo Hilkens.



Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2214 Manhattan Street, Erie, MI 48133, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. The rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 7:00 pm by the K of C, Council, 7413. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame or St. Joseph School.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019