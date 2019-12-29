Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelaine Vogl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelaine "Lynn" Vogl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Madelaine "Lynn" Vogl Obituary
Madelaine "Lynn" Vogl

Lynn, born and raised in Toledo, OH, passed away in her home by natural causes. In the last few years she developed several medical issues and couldn't find answers to her issues, so now she joins her son, Christofer, and rests peacefully with many family members.

Lynn is predeceased by her son Christofer, parents Carl and Elanore Vogl, brother Dan, nephews Tim and Luken. Family and friends will miss her laugh and sense of humor. She is survived by eight siblings, Marli (Phil) Wendel, Marcia (Dan) Drennan, Teresa (Mike) Boyle, Mark (Linda), Christine Jarzeboski, Doug (Lupe), Craig (Kim), Lisa (Roger) Silberhorn, and 52 nieces and nephews.

Lynn worked as a legal assistant for several law firms throughout the Toledo area, and she recently retired. Lynn had three rescue dogs that were great company for her after her son passed. All services for Lynn will be private. If you would like to honor Lynn, hug your dog and rescue another!

At Lynn's request there will be no visitation and services will be private. The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Madelaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -