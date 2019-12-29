|
Madelaine "Lynn" Vogl
Lynn, born and raised in Toledo, OH, passed away in her home by natural causes. In the last few years she developed several medical issues and couldn't find answers to her issues, so now she joins her son, Christofer, and rests peacefully with many family members.
Lynn is predeceased by her son Christofer, parents Carl and Elanore Vogl, brother Dan, nephews Tim and Luken. Family and friends will miss her laugh and sense of humor. She is survived by eight siblings, Marli (Phil) Wendel, Marcia (Dan) Drennan, Teresa (Mike) Boyle, Mark (Linda), Christine Jarzeboski, Doug (Lupe), Craig (Kim), Lisa (Roger) Silberhorn, and 52 nieces and nephews.
Lynn worked as a legal assistant for several law firms throughout the Toledo area, and she recently retired. Lynn had three rescue dogs that were great company for her after her son passed. All services for Lynn will be private. If you would like to honor Lynn, hug your dog and rescue another!
At Lynn's request there will be no visitation and services will be private. The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019