Madeleine Smith
1919-09-19 - 2020-09-11
Madeleine Smith

Madeleine Smith, age 100, died September 11, 2020 at Genecross Wolf Creek in Holland, Ohio. Miss Smith was born September 19, 1919 in Keyser, West Virginia to Ernest and Helene (Villemain) Smith. She graduated from Scott High School in 1937. Most of her working life was spent at Owens Corning Payroll Department where she retired in 1984 after 33 years of service. She never drove and never married. She walked everywhere, traveled extensively worldwide, read voraciously and always had a beloved cat. She volunteered for many years at The Toledo Museum of Art and at the Sanger Branch Public Library. A life-long Christian, she had most recently attended Glenwood Lutheran Church.

She was an important and much loved figure in our family's life and will be missed tremendously. Dementia stole her memories and Covid-19 stole her life, but she will never be forgotten.

She is with Jesus now in heaven, joining her mother and father; her only sister, Lillian H. Henning and Lillian's husband, Alvin M. Henning, and many dear friends.

Surviving is her niece, Julia A. (Henning) Roehl; great nephews, Nathan J. (Lani) Roehl, Noah A. Roehl and Jacob R. Roehl and by Nathan and Lani's children, Paul, Malia, Elijah and Lily. Also by her dear and faithful friends, John and Retha Stump and their family, who were like a second family to Madeleine.

Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with social distancing protocols and facial coverings required. A graveside funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Christopher Hanley of Glenwood Lutheran Church.

A luncheon and celebration of her life will be held under the tent at Washington Church, 3925 W. Central Ave. at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Memorial tributes can be made to Glenwood Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

Many thanks to the staff at Genecross Wolf Creek for their loving care under difficult circumstances and to Promedica Hospice, especially nurses Anna and Chris.

Online condolences may be left at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
