Madeline Marie Ellis



Madeline M. Ellis, 85, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 2, 2019. Madeline was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 15, 1933 to James and Edith (Bristow) Hyndman. On November 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, Ralph Ellis. Madeline treasured her monthly bunco games with high school friends. Her hobbies included: knitting, crocheting, and baking for family and friends. Her true love was spending time with her family who brought her much joy.



Madeline is survived by her daughters, Marsha (Corky) Struffolino and Cathy (Richard) Ankenbrandt; grandchildren, Jill (Brian) Bickford, Tony Struffolino, Danielle (Jill) Ankenbrandt, Karen (Bill) Murray, and Michelle (Diego) Nakashima; and great-grandchildren, Grace, Lily, Isabella, William, Meah, and Canyon. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and many siblings.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 am in the funeral home. Interment: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Southern Care Hospice or a .



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019