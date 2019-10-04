Home

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church
Madeline Q. Burns


1928 - 2019
Madeline Q. Burns Obituary
Madeline Q. Burns

Madeline Q. Burns, 90, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. She was born October 8, 1928 in Bradner, Ohio to Maynard F. and Viola (Saunders) Forbush. Madeline graduated from Immaculate Conception School, taught by the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate in Joliet, Illinois. She attended St. Francis Academy to become a nun, and in August of 1946, she was invested with the habit and was given the name, Sister Martin Marie.

Madeline came home to work at Dresch Dental Lab, and Libbey Owens Ford, for 3 years each, until she married.

She is survived by her children, Rochelle Ann Myerholtz (Robert), Donald Paul Burns II; 3 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Michelle Marie Reiter.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Sunday, October 6 from 4-8 p.m. The funeral will begin in the mortuary on Monday, October 7 at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church at 10. Entombment will be at Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to . Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 4, 2019
