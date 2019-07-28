|
Madelyn J. Bates
Madelyn J. Bates departed the Earthly life on July 22, 2019. She was a member of St. Stephen's A.M.E. Church.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019