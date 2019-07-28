Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Madelyn J. Bates

Madelyn J. Bates Obituary
Madelyn J. Bates

Madelyn J. Bates departed the Earthly life on July 22, 2019. She was a member of St. Stephen's A.M.E. Church.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Funeral Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019
