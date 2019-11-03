|
Madelyn M. Horvath Botek
Madelyn M. Horvath Botek, 92, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away peacefully October 24, 2019 with family by her side. Madelyn was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 26, 1926 to Arthur and Mary (Vasko) Bender. Madelyn was a 1944 graduate of Waite High School. She married Anthony (Tony) Horvath in 1946 and together they raised 7 children. Madelyn was a dedicated wife and mother yet managed some time to work outside of the home at Kay Jewelers, K-Mart, and Tiedtke's. Many years after Tony's death, Madelyn "re-met" and married Samuel (Sam) Botek. Together they enjoyed travel and time spent at their Sylvania and Florida residences. Madelyn was a lifelong member of St. Stephen's Catholic Church and of the Cellar Sewers Quilting Group. Madelyn was an accomplished artist, seamstress and was well known in the quilters' community attending seminars and instructing quilting classes. She was instrumental in the design and sewing of a quilt that is a featured display at the Maumee Bay State Park. Madelyn donated many of her hand-crafted quilts to benefit numerous charities and as comfort for residents in senior centers and hospice. Our mother, grandmother, and friend will be forever remembered for her love of family, giving spirit, talents and her greatest joys: spending time with family, quilting with friends, baking, and appreciating the arts.
Madelyn is survived by her children, Marilyn (Vern) Starr, Charles (Susan) Horvath, Richard (Debra) Horvath, Patricia (Minton) Braddy, Chris (Steven) Jones, Daniel (Heather) Horvath, Stephen Horvath; stepchildren Samuel (Susan) Botek Jr., Sandra (Jim) Brown; grandchildren, Ben (Kelsey) Starr, Blake Starr, Stephanie (John) Meloan, AJ Horvath, Derek (Risa) Hamilton, Brooke (Toby) Hamilton, Alisha (Gray) Garcia, Steven (Crystal) Jones, Connie (Steven) Edwards, Chance Horvath, Mollie Horvath, Mac Botek, Molly (Jordan) Kaltman, Patrick (Andrea) Ryan, and Michael Brown; sister, Joanne Misener, many great-grandchildren, and her devoted friend, Edith Dyke-Conley. Madelyn is preceded in death by her parents and husbands Tony and Sam.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Epiphany of the Lord Parish - St. Stephens Catholic Church 1880 Genesee Street, Toledo on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Kingston Residence of Sylvania for the care, love, and compassion given to Madelyn during her last few months. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Madelyn's memory are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019