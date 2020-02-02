|
|
Madelyn Shake
Madelyn Kay Shake passed away on January 30, 2020. She was born to Gerald and Esther (Coehrs) Brown on August 9, 1961. Madelyn (Maddy) graduated from Whitmer High School in 1979 and then attended the Toledo Academy Of Beauty Culture.
She spent most of her working years as the manager of J.J.'s Aqua Lounge on Matzinger Rd., then her most recent position was as a latchkey/lunch lady at Regina Coeli Catholic School, retiring in 2017.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles (Chuck); parents, Gerald and Esther; sisters, Jennifer Heer, Marcia Brown, and Mary (Kenny) Tillman. She doted on her nephews, Tim Heer and Noah Tillman. She is also survived by her stepdaughter Echo (Matt) Routson, and their sons, and her dear friends Bill Majchszak and Mike and DeAnna Long.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Donald and Mildred Brown and Leo and Alma (Cooley) Coehrs.
Maddy loved her cats like they were her children, and even tended to stray ones when they happened on her doorstep. She was a friend to everyone she met, believed the best about people, and always gave people second chances.
Her big smile and even bigger heart will never be forgotten.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home, 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Monday, February 3, 2020 after 2:00 p.m. followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m.
The family requests that donations be sent to Castillo Funeral Home via the website to help offset expenses.
www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020