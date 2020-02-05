|
Madonna Munson Gross Teipel
Madonna Munson Gross Teipel, 92yrs. passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Madonna Jean Munson was born June 27, 1927 to Earl and Irene Munson in Toledo, Ohio.
In 1946 Donna graduated from Notre Dame Academy remaining active for years serving as NDA Alumnae Association President and creating their popular Mother's Club. She married her first husband, William J. Gross, in 1947. Together they raised four children. She was a stay-at-home mother, remaining active in numerous community organizations while supporting Bill's career in various government positions on the city, county, state and federal levels until his retirement in 1981. Donna and Bill spoiled their grandchildren, enjoyed traveling and spending weekends on their boat until Bill's passing in 1984.
In 1987, Donna married Carl C. Teipel, Jr. who was Vice-President of the Danberry Company, serving as Managing Broker of the River Road office. Donna and Carl shared time between their homes in Sylvania and Leland, Michigan, until Carl's death in 2018. They frequently entertained guests and were always surrounded by family. On a summer or fall evening, Donna and Carl could be found on their boat for a sunset cocktail cruise around Lake Leelanau with family and friends. Donna's home had a cookie jar full of homemade cookies and a garden blooming with flowers. Her luggage was packed and ready to go as she enjoyed traveling extensively. Donna was a member of Christ The King Church, Corey Woods Garden Club, Toledo Zoo, Toledo Museum of Art, Sylvania Country Club, Toledo Country Club and Leelanau Country Club.
Donna is survived by her children, Marcy (Brian) McMahon, Jeffery Gross, James (Sharon) Gross and Jackie Cartner; step-children, Dory Teipel, Christopher (Ruth) Teipel, Joseph (Miho) Teipel, Christina (RJ McCord) Teipel, Lucy Lambert and Katherine (Bill) Pettit; granddaughter, Brittany (John) Craig; ten other grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Donna is preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Irene and Vernon Kime; her father, Earl Munson; daughter-in-law, Kim Gross; son-in-law, James Cartner and stepson-in-law, John Finch.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home. The family expresses their gratitude to Donna's caregivers, Linda, Tiffany, Jamie F, Jamie R, Michelle and Judy for their loving care. Family will be receiving guests on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 with a Memorial Mass at 12:00 at Christ The King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, Ohio. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution are asked to consider Hospice of NW Ohio, the Sisters of Notre Dame or of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020