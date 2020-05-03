Madyson Niles
2003 - 2020
Madyson Niles

09/03/2003 - 04/22/2020

A Beautiful light will now shine brighter in the Heavens for all to see.

Madyson (Mady) Maria June Niles, born September 3, 2003, daughter of Nicole (Matt) McIntire and Troy Niles transitioned on Wednesday, April 22 2020.

Granddaughter to Henry and Sylvia Koepfer (posthumously) of Toledo, Ohio and Garold and Rhonda Niles of Adrian, Michigan.

Mady, a Junior at Notre Dame Academy was an avid member of the NDA Crew team, where she rowed championship timeframes.

In addition, Mady was Sophomore Class President and served on Student Council.

A vibrant young woman known by her beautiful, happy smile and fun personality was dedicated to her family, friends, athletics and Academy.

Mady aspired to work in Criminal Justice once graduated from college.

Nicole and Matt McIntire along with Troy Niles wish to thank the Notre Dame Academy, St. John's Jesuit High School and Academy, St. Francis de Sales, St.Ursula Academy and community of friends and family for their incredible amount of love and support bestowed upon Mady's family.

A heart felt Thank you for the "on the scene" bystanders, EMS, Life Flight and Medical staff at Toledo Hospital. A special thank you to Charoltte, RN, of Toledo Hospital as she stood vigilant with Mady and her parents and Coyle Funeral Home for their incredible service going above and beyond all needed.

A Celebration of Mady's life will be celebrated in the near future in the auditorium at Notre Dame Academy High School.

The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Notre Dame Academy Rowing Team at 3535 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43623.

FLY HIGH MADY!!!

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
in the auditorium at Notre Dame Academy High School
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
