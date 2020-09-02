Mrs. Maggie L. Franklin
Mrs. Franklin, 80, passed Sunday, August 30, 2020, in her home. She was a medical secretary for the former Riverside Hospital prior to retirement. Surviving are sons, Donell (Janine) McCoy, Theodore (Joyce) and Darrell Franklin; daughter, Lisa F. Franklin and brothers, Lamar and Johnnie Bell. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. respectively, Friday, September 4, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.cbrownfuneralhome.com