Magnolia "Queenie" DixonMrs. Magnolia Dixon or "Queenie" which she is affectionately called by some family members and close friends, was born to the union of Lawrence and Pearl Reed on February 26, 1919 in Arkabutla, Mississippi. She departed this life Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the age of 101 at the Ohio Living Swan Creek Nursing Facility.Magnolia attended Melrose Grammar School. After successfully completing the eighth grade her mother enrolled her in Woodstock High School Training and Boarding School.At the end of 10th Grade, Magnolia returned home and entered Booker T. Washington High School where she became one of its proud graduates.After graduation, Magnolia began working at H.L. Green Five and Dime Store where she met L. T. Dixon. They fell in love, got married and moved to Toledo to join other family members.Magnolia accepted Christ at an early age, was baptized at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Memphis. After moving to Toledo, Magnolia and L. T. joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church. They lived happily for thirty-eight years until his sudden death on July 15, 1980.Magnolia and L.T's niece, Quinters Jean Cohen, applied for jobs with Toledo Public Schools. Both were hired. They were in the first group of Aides to be offered jobs as Title Reading Aides for the Toledo Public Schools.Magnolia was an active member and Historian of "The Christian Culture Club". This club had been functioning for over 70 years. Magnolia loved studying the Bible and fellowship with all the sisters. Magnolia held most of her meetings in her home. Her table settings were elegant. Everyone looked forward to Magnolia's fried chicken, fried corn, chicken and dumplings, apple pies and peach cobblers.She leaves to cherish her memory her sister, Wilma Smith (John) Toledo; niece, Sheryl Honchul (Keith) Athens, OH; nephew, James Reed, Sr. (Zenobia), great nephew James Reed, Jr. Memphis; niece Angela Rawlings (Derak); great niece, Zoe Rawlings, Atlanta, GA; nephews, Michael & Reginald Reed, Detroit; niece, Alesia Meyers; great nephew, A'Dante; great nieces, Candyce, Rachel Myers, Rachelle Myers-Brown, Ypsilanti, Ml; great nephews, John Calhoun (Ashley) Columbus, OH, Brendan Calhoun (Becky); and great grandnephew, Jack Calhoun, Toledo; and many more extended family and friends.Due to the Pandemic and for the protection of our family members and friends, there will be no traditional funeral. There will be a viewing Friday, December 4, 2020 from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the House of Day Mortuary, 2550 Nebraska Avenue. The House of Day will stream the viewing. A private burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery.