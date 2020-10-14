Mahlon 'Al' Keivel
Mahlon "Al" Keivel, 98, formerly of Maumee, Ohio, passed into the arms of our Lord on October 10th, 2020 in Largo, FL. He enjoyed sunny Florida for the past 10 years. Al was proud to serve his country in the United States Army during World War II. He worked in preventive maintenance for the University of Toledo retiring after years of service. Al was an avid golfer and bowler. He enjoyed participating in the Senior Olympics, where he won many awards.
Al was preceded in death by his loving wife, Angeline. He will be dearly missed by his children, Carolyn (Tom) Nolte and James (Cindy) Keivel; grandchildren, Kelly (Jack) Palmer, Teri (Adam) Perkins, Joni (Robert) Weis and Daniel Keivel. Al has six wonderful great grandchildren.
Family and friends are welcome to attend graveside services on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ft. Meigs Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
