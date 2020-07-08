Mahogany Andi McKenzie



Mahogany Andi McKenzie affectionately known as "Mouse" to her family and "Mo" to friends, was silly, funny, outspoken and strong. Mahogany had a love for nature and art as she was truly an old and extremely gentle, emphatic soul. Mahogany was an avid traveler as she loved to see experience different cultures and places.



Mahogany frequented the Caribbean as a child and once old enough to travel on her own, took a road trip with her friends to Colorado where they visited places like Miami and California. Mahogany and her twin sister Ebony together recently embarked on an incredible journey as young business owner's. ME Juicery was opened and launched in 2020. They were currently searching for their storefront to open this year as her love for self-care and nutrition were near and dear to her heart.



Born in New Jersey on December 2, 1997, Mahogany was the youngest of the twins. She attended Springfield school system and graduated as a Springfield Alum. Mahogany went on to pursue her college education at Sienna Heights University then transferring to the University of Toledo, with one semester remaining. Mahogany played at the Toledo Volleyball Club, Oakland elite and Spotlight during her athletic career and was truly a force to be reckoned with as a right-side hitter on the volleyball court. She was recruited by Division 1, Division 2, Division 3, NAIA and junior colleges.



Mahogany leaves behind to forever cherish her memory, twin sister, Ebony McKenzie; mother, Jackie Foy McKenzie; father, Otis McKenzie; grandfather, Anderson Glover; sister, Keturah McKenzie; aunts, Falon, Phyllis, Barbara, Helen; uncles, Joe, Anthony, Allen, William, Kenny, David and an extended host of "bonus" Aunts and Uncles that are childhood friends of her parents, very special friends and cousins whom Mahogany loved greatly. Mahogany truly enjoyed spending time with her cousins and loved her family deeply.



The family would like to thank Mahogany's sincerest close friends, Asia Parker, Brandon Harden, Christopher Hamilton, Mazie Kruczkowski, Kasey Peters, Justice Lentz, Kierra Barnum, Jasmine and Jalisa Orange, Rockill Harden and countless others whom Mahogany held near and dear to her heart. We also would like to thank her former volleyball coaches, chiropractor and family that have traveled hundreds of miles in an instance, friends and all whom have come to offer support, condolences, cards, food and love. We are forever grateful.





