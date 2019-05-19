Majestic Marie Karcsak



Majestic Marie Karcsak, 16 of Curtice, Ohio passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital from injuries sustained from an auto accident. Majestic was born in Oregon, Ohio on November 29, 2002. She currently was a sophomore at Clay High School, where she was a 4.0 student and taking honor classes. Majestic had worked for Firehouse Subs in Oregon. Her passions were art, taking pictures, a "jack of all trades" getting her hands dirty with her father working on cars. Majestic's dreams were to become an architect and build her home.



Surviving are her loving parents, Danny and Carol; siblings, Mya, Austin, James, Olivia; grandparents, Denise Karcsak, Keith (Jennifer) Karcsak, Wes & Deb Faust; great-grandparents, Kathy Everhardt, Al Manteuffel; great grandparents, Irene Faust, Bob & Sandy Cooley. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Al Everhardt, Pat Mantueffel.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, Millbury, Ohio on Tuesday from 2-8 pm and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until time of her funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Majestic Karcsak Memorial Fund at Sun Federal Credit Union.



Majestic we know you loved to take pictures of sunsets, and we will see your face in every sunrise!



www.egglestonmeinert.com





Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019