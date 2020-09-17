I'm sure my parents and Helen, along with a host of other friends, were all there to greet him. From playing tennis at our house to playing lots of bridge, our parents were long time friends, so I've known Gene for ages. Even after they moved to Willard, the bridge playing continued. Distance wasn't going to stop the friendship and camaraderie. The only bad thing – not only did I get to see him when he visited our house, I also had to see him every day at Bloomdale School. He was a good principal and superintendent though. When I did the Memory Book for my parents’ 80th birthdays, Gene was the first person to respond to my request for stories about one or both of them. His first memory was my dad’s big dog when they were little kids, living across the road from one another. I had planned a book of text information, but Gene’s memory triggered my memory of a photograph of dad with that big dog. Thanks to Gene, the Memory Book became illustrated with photographs, as other friends responded. Definitely a very special guy and I will miss talking with him at out alumni luncheons, if we ever have them again! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.







Leanna Elder Shaberly

Friend