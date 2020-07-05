1/1
Malinda A. Graber
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Malinda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malinda A. Graber

Malinda A. Graber, age 66, of Delta, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born in Napoleon on July 13, 1953 to the late Jim Swick and Sally (Watson) Swick; who survives. Malinda graduated from Napoleon High School in 1971 and went on to receive her LPN license from the Bowling Green Nursing School. For over seventeen years she served as a nurse with Heartland of Perrysburg before recently retiring in June of 2019. Malinda was a huge OSU Buckeye fan and was very gifted in crafts and the art of crocheting. Over many years she displayed her blankets and creations at the Fulton County Fair and various other competitions, where she achieved many blue ribbons and grand champion ribbons. She was a member of the Delta American Legion Auxiliary and Daughters of the Revolution.

Along with her father, Jim Swick, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Good; brother, Pat Swick; aunt, Patricia Rogers; stepfather, Reginald Greenham; and stepson, Joel Graber. She later married Al Graber on June 10, 2010 and together shared 10 loving years. In addition to husband, Al Graber; and mother, Sally Greenham, Malinda is survived by her three daughters, Lee Ann (Shawn) Druhot of Napoleon, Lori (John) Paxton of Napoleon and Susan (Timothy) Postlewait of Delta; brother, Tim (Lori) Swick; sisters, Sandy (Ted) Cordes and Nancy (Terry) Gray; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and stepson, Matt Graber.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020; where those attending are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six foot distancing. Funeral services for Malinda will be private for the family with interment following at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids, OH. In lieu flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnes Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved