(News story) DELTA, Ohio - Malinda A. Graber, a longtime licensed practical nurse, died Thursday at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township. She was 66.
She had cancer, her husband, Al Graber, said.
Mrs. Graber retired in 2019 after 17 years as a nurse at the Heartland of Perrysburg nursing home and about 46 in nursing.
Before that, she was a nurse at several other area nursing homes for many years since about 1973, including in Toledo and Grand Rapids, Ohio, her daughter, Susan Postlewait, said.
"She was a caring person," Mr. Graber said. "She loved her patients. And she took it very personally when they passed."
"I know she still kept in touch with her patients after she retired, until about three weeks ago when she wrote her last letters," her daughter said.
Mrs. Graber was born July 13, 1953, in Napoleon to Sally and Jim Swick. She graduated in 1971 from Napoleon High School. She then completed the training to be a licensed practical nurse and received her license from a former nursing certificate program in Bowling Green around 1973.
In her free time, she liked to be with her grandchildren, Mr. Graber said.
She also enjoyed taking care of her two cats, camping, and crocheting, he said. She crocheted blankets, baby clothes, and cement goose clothes, displaying them at the Fulton County Fair and other competitions.
"She was very creative with crafts, and she loved throwing theme parties for her grandkids, especially on Halloween," her daughter said. "She made a lot of Halloween costumes."
Mrs. Graber was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Delta American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jim Swick; her first husband, Clarence Good; brother, Pat Swick; aunt, Patricia Rogers; stepfather, Reginald Greenham; and stepson, Joel Graber.
Surviving are her husband, Al Graber; mother, Sally Greenham, daughters, Lee Ann Druhot, Lori Paxton, and Susan Postlewait; stepson, Matt Graber; brother, Tim Swick; sisters, Sandy Cordes and Nancy Gray; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Those attending are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and maintaining six-foot distancing.
Funeral services will be private.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Township.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com
, 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.