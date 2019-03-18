Malinda Rae LaCourse



Malinda Rae LaCourse, age 65, of Toledo, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio's Toledo facility surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 11, 1953 in Toledo, OH to Donald and Dolores (Amorosa) Heywood. Malinda worked at Kay Tag, ITW Industrial Finishing, and in the Operations Center for Key Bank in downtown Toledo, retiring from there in 2010. A loving and generous wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she was devoted to her family and will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Malinda is survived by her husband of 47 years, David John LaCourse; sons, David Scott (Jamie) and John (Tonya) LaCourse; grandchildren, Kaylee, Lucas, and Madison LaCourse, and Destiny and Jimmy Munoz; sisters, Monica (Jack) Rhoades, Mary Ellen, and Donna Walker; and brother, Fred (Kathy) Heywood. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Services will be private with inurnment in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176.



"Mother – Words cannot truly express what you have meant to us. You were a loving wife and mother. You loved unconditionally, taught us respect, and smacked us if we made fun of others. You would give the shirt off your back and would defend us with your life because to you there was no other way. Although you are no longer with us, we know that you are with your loved ones gone before and will be watching over us until the time comes when we will meet again. Love always, Us."



Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019