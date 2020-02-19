|
|
Malta Iozzia
Malta Iozzia age 93 of Sylvania and formerly of New York passed away Sunday February 16, 2020 in her residence with her family by her side. Malta was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 27, 1927 to Joseph and Carmela (Armonda) D'Onofrio. She married Peter Iozzia in 1947 and they were married 56 years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family. Malta helped her brother with his jewelry store. She enjoyed reading and telling everyone what to do. She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband Peter, daughter Lucy, and many brothers and sisters. Malta is survived and will be missed by her daughter Carmela "Connie" and son in law Stephen Hornick; son Peter and daughter in law Karen Iozzia; and granddaughters, Kristie and Laure'l Hornick. The family will be receiving friends in the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio on Wednesday February 19, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The family will have additional visitation on Friday February 21, 2020 at the Michaels Funeral Home 7922 Metropolitan Avenue Middle Village, NY from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held in St. Margaret's Catholic Church on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 9:45 am followed by the burial in St. John's Cemetery. The family has requested that any donations be given to the March Of Dimes 3450 Central Ave. #352 Toledo, Ohio 43606 or to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation 103 Vision Way Bloomfield, CT 06002.
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020