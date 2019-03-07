Manikyamba "Mani" Hejeebu



Manikyamba "Mani" Hejeebu 1939-2019. Manikyamba Hejeebu passed away on March 6, 2019, at home surrounded by her family at the age of 79. She was born October 8, 1939 in Kakinada, India. Always emphasizing education, she would travel hours away from home via train to attend college and obtain her degree in Botony.



She married in 1963 and immigrated to the United States with her husband and 2 young children in 1971. After a brief stay in Grand Rapids Michigan, she moved to Chicago in 1975 for the next 20 years. She was heavily involved in the Balaji Temple and was in the forefront of helping to build it with much sweat and tears. In 1995 she moved to Toledo in order to be closer to her children and grandchildren. In Toledo, she spent her time working at The Toledo Hospital, in the Pathology Department as a cyto-technologist.



As an avid traveler, she managed to see the world over the past 15 years. This brought her a huge sense of joy. When not travelling, she found great comfort spending time with her Grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her love of wine, martinis, and a perpetual smile on her face. She truly found joy in every aspect of life, especially while watching basketball and Big Brother. She had spunk no one could believe, all the way to the end.



Surviving are her husband Ramchendra Rao; her children, Srini (Rashmi), Anu (Gopi); four loving grandchildren; Navin, Neelima, Sachin and Samina; and brothe,r Ravi Shankar (SriLakshmi).



Services will begin noon, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Road). Visitation will begin at 11:30 am.



In lieu of flowers, family suggests tributes to Balaji Temple of Chicago, Illinois, 1145 Sullivan Road. Aurora, IL 60506. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019