|
|
Manuel Saxton
Manuel "Sax" Saxton, 67, departed this life November 21, 2019. Survived by daughers, Akeshia Saxton and Cheri (Chris) Coulter; siblings, Flossie Saxton, Dorothy Hopper and John Saxton; grandchildren, Malasia Sherrill, Keyston Saxton and Mariah Alcaraz; 2 great grandchildren, Sariah Saxton and Macen Lindsey; special friend, Joanne Wilkerson and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11 am, preceded by a 10 am Wake, at The House of Day Funeral Service.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 27, 2019