The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Wake
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Manuel Saxton
Manuel Saxton

Manuel "Sax" Saxton, 67, departed this life November 21, 2019. Survived by daughers, Akeshia Saxton and Cheri (Chris) Coulter; siblings, Flossie Saxton, Dorothy Hopper and John Saxton; grandchildren, Malasia Sherrill, Keyston Saxton and Mariah Alcaraz; 2 great grandchildren, Sariah Saxton and Macen Lindsey; special friend, Joanne Wilkerson and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11 am, preceded by a 10 am Wake, at The House of Day Funeral Service.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 27, 2019
