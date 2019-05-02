|
MRS. MARALENE A. SMITH
Mrs. Smith, 77, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019, in her home. She was a 1958 graduate of Swanton High School and worked as a Cook for Nick's Hungry over 20 years. She is survived by husband, Dave Smith, Jr.; children, Rhonda Jean (Thomas) Cleveland, Zadie Darlene Smith, David (Rhonda) Smith, Dennis Allen (Selene) Smith, Karen Denise (Leonerd) Braxton, Danielle McCray, Darrick Eugene Smith, DeVonte Abdul Smith, George Andrew Smith, Jhonathan Robert Smith, Caleb Emmanuel Smith and Angel Marie Smith; 28 grand and 49 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 11 am Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the New United Church of God, 701 Phillips Ave. 43612, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/ Wake. Pastor Dewayne Braxton, Officiant.
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019