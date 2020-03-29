Home

More Obituaries for Marallyn Porter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marallyn Porter


1928 - 2020
Marallyn Porter Obituary
Marallyn Porter

Marallyn Porter, 92, passed away on March 21, 2020, in the care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Marallyn was born in South Bend, Indiana and lived in Toledo with her entire family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; her son, Jefferey; her mother, Marcella and her father, Ora Fishback. She will be forever remembered by her sons, Robert and Ronald; her sister, Norma Bodenmiller and her entire family.

At her request, no service will be held. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest, Ohio. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419-269-1111). Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
