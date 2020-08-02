Marc A. Banachowski
Marc A. Banachowski, age 59, of Perrysburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Story Point in Waterville, Ohio, following a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on September 4, 1960 in Toledo, Ohio to Andrew and Tanya Banachowski, and was the oldest of 5 children.
He was a graduate of St Francis High School, Class of 1979, as well as Heidelberg College (2001). Marc was a dedicated father, husband, son, brother, colleague and friend. His devotion to his family, friends and community was most evident through two of his favorite pastimes — spending time with loved ones and contributing to community outreach through St. John XXIII Church in Perrysburg, where he was one of the original parishioners following its founding and helped to construct some of the church facilities, including hanging the crucifix. In addition, Marc enjoyed traveling with his family, especially road trips and visiting his family's cottage in Michigan, where he loved to fish. He also dabbled in photography and woodworking, becoming quite proficient over the years and was known for his beautiful picture frames. He was an avid bowler and had at least two 300 games. He was on bowling team for many years, the last few years with the Universal Metals team.
He is survived by his devoted wife Anna Banachowski; children, Adam, Zachary and Amy Banachowski; stepchildren, Alaina Wright and Matt Emahiser; brothers, John (Sue) Banachowski of Liberty Center, Keith (Jessica) Banachowski of Columbus; sisters, Ann (Bill) Mishka of Perrysburg, Lynn (Terry) Dawley of Perrysburg. Also surviving are many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife and mother of his children, Elaine Banachowski.
Please join us in celebrating his life on Friday, August 7 at 11:00 am at St. John XXIII Church in Perrysburg with Rev. Herb Weber officiating.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Story Point for the kindness and care shown to Marc throughout his final weeks.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Marc's memory to please consider St. John XXIII Church (www.stjohn23.org
) or the Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio (www.pfnwo.org
), or Story Point.www.NewcomerToledo.com