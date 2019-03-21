Home

Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
family farm cemetery
3301 Beavers Ridge Rd.
Peebles, OH
Marc Andrew Lechlak Obituary
Marc Andrew Lechlak

Marc Andrew Lechlak, 36 years, of Saline, MI passed away on March 16, 2019. The son of Terri Henry and Kurt Lechlak he was born August 11, 1982 in Toledo, OH.

Marc was extremely close and loved his family very much and all of his family loved him. Marc was a very charismatic man who lit up a room with his laughter and smile. Marc fought hard battling his addiction. If "love" and "try" could have saved him he would still be here today.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Marc's memory to the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel or the Marc's Go Fund Me Page.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel where the funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the family farm cemetery 3301 Beavers Ridge Rd., Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 21, 2019
