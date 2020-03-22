Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Resources
More Obituaries for Marc Coder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marc Edward Coder


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marc Edward Coder Obituary
Marc Edward Coder

Marc Edward Coder, age 66, formerly of Bennett Rd., Toledo, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on August 28, 1953 to Charles and Barbara (Bauchman) Coder. Marc attended Start High School and worked in the rail yards for Con-Rail for 10 years. Marc was an avid collector of model cars, coins, and Zippo lighters. A true car aficionado and Nascar fan, he enjoyed and was quite skilled at fixing up old cars as well. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.

Marc is survived by his sister, Deborah (Stephen) Kirkland; and niece, Caitlin Coder. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Denise Ann Coder; and brother, David Charles Coder.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, OH. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -