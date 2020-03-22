|
Marc Edward Coder
Marc Edward Coder, age 66, formerly of Bennett Rd., Toledo, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born on August 28, 1953 to Charles and Barbara (Bauchman) Coder. Marc attended Start High School and worked in the rail yards for Con-Rail for 10 years. Marc was an avid collector of model cars, coins, and Zippo lighters. A true car aficionado and Nascar fan, he enjoyed and was quite skilled at fixing up old cars as well. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Marc is survived by his sister, Deborah (Stephen) Kirkland; and niece, Caitlin Coder. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Denise Ann Coder; and brother, David Charles Coder.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, OH. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020